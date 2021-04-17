From Ratna Pathak Shah to Pallavi Joshi: Seven actors who became stars tell us about their landmark TV shows

Ramanand Sagar’s epic Ramayan has started airing on TV again, a year after the drama saw a rerun during the coronavirus-triggered nation-wide lockdown.

Aired again after 33 years, Ramayan was re-telecast on Doordarshan National in March 2020. The show is currently airing on Star Bharat. The fact that it still garners audience is no surprise. Most television serials from ’80s and ’90s, referred to as the golden era of Indian television, still enjoy a cult following. And their eternal charm is not made up of just bubbles of nostalgia, but often even quality content and star power. Yes, before Paatal Lok and Scam 1992..., it was these TV serials that made stars out of their actors. Be it a Maya Sarabhai or a Rishabh Malhotra, these guys would have their own fanbase and ensure the audiences stay glued to the shows. And this, before the concept of binge-watching and social media was even born!

We talk to seven such heart throbs of Indian television of the yore and try to dissect the charm of the characters they played which got the audience so smitten!

Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai