Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam To Return To Bollywood After 7 Years - Details Inside

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who once ruled the hearts of millions of Indians, is all set to return to Bollywood after 7 long years. The singer's stint in B-Town ended after India banned Pakistani artists from working in the country following the Uri terror attack in 2016.

Atif is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with a song in the film Love Story of 90s, featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai. While the makers have still kept details about the song under wraps, they have promised that the song will be a romantic melody, which is what the singer is known and loved for.

"This song will be a delight for the audience and will become a big hit in 2024," the makers assured.

Atif is yet to issue an official statement about his Bollywood comeback, but the news has surely sent his fans into a tizzy.

Atif Aslam has recorded some of his biggest chartbusters in India. He started with the songs Adat, Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein, Pehli Nazar Mein, among others, and he went on to deliver hits like Be Intehaan, Tera Hone Laga Hoon and Dil Diya Gallan.

In just a decade, the singer managed to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood, giving other top singers of his time a run for their money.

Post the Uri attacks, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India, however, the Bombay High Court recently overturned the decision, stating that one does not need to be averse to artists from the neighbouring country in order to prove themselves to be a patriot.