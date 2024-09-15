Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Wishes Son Azlan On Birthday With Priceless Photo: '24-Year-Old Me Looking At My Entire World'

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, widely known in India for playing the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, wished her son Azlan a happy birthday on Sunday as he turned 15. On the occasion, the actress shared a priceless throwback photo from the day Azlan was born.

Mahira took to her Instagram and shared that she was just 24 when she welcomed Azlan. In the photo, her newborn son can be seen looking up to her inside a hospital room. "A 24-year-old me, looking at my entire world stare at me - my one and my only Azlan," she wrote.

"May Allah keep my Azlan and all children safe, may they be blessed with happy, healthy and long lives. May they choose the good path. May they always always be protected from evil. Ameen. Ameen. As my Ama says - saari maaoon ke dil thanday rakh ya rabb. Ameen inshAllah (sic)," she added.

Mahira also mentioned that she would listen to the Beatles and Michael Jackson when she was pregnant with Azlan and he still loves their songs.

As soon as she shared the photo, celebs gushed over how cute the picture was. While Ananya Panday dropped a heart emoji, Mouni Roy commented with several evil eye emojis.

Mahira was earlier married to her 'childhood sweetheart', Pakistani actor-filmmaker Ali Askari. They got married in 2007, and welcomed Azlan in 2009. However, in 2015, they got divorced, and the actress had called it the "most difficult and painful time" for her.

In October 2023, Mahira got married for the second time to Pakistani businessman Salim Karim after dating him for several years. The two exchanged vows in an intimate affair and the Raees actress was seen breaking into tears as her son Azlan walked her down the aisle.