 Pak Movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt To Release Only In Punjab & Not Across India: Report
The Legend of Maula Jatt is adapted from the 1979 Lollywood classic Maula Jatt.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is set to release in India soon. This is the first Pakistani film in over a decade to see a big screen in India. However, the action-drama will be available exclusively in Punjab on October 2, 2024.

According to India Today, the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in Punjab is like a 'litmus test' to scrutinise the reception of a Pakistani film in the current times. "If it works in their favour, the film might also see a wider release in other cities in the near future," the source said.

The source further noted that while there has been a ray of hope regarding the movement of content and actors from the neighboring country, it will take time to establish more progress. "Apart from security issues, the team also wants to avoid any kind of controversy or negativity. With a market in Punjab, they felt it was the perfect positioning for the film to be released there as of now," the source added.

Nadeem Mandviwalla, who distributed the film in Pakistan, stated that he is hoping that the film does exceptional business in India, as as of now, it is not available on any OTT platform.

"Thus, it has a great chance to become a huge hit. It might take a little time as the film is releasing after two years and the excitement is no longer there as it was in 2022, during its original release. However, the word of mouth of the film is bound to create that excitement again," he added.

The Legend of Maula Jatt also features Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, and Faris Shafi, among others. The film is adapted from the 1979 Lollywood classic Maula Jatt.

