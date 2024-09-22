Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey Opposes The Legend Of Maula Jatt Release: 'Why Spend On Pakistani Films That Sponsor Terrorism?'

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is set to release in India on October 2. However, the movie is facing strong opposition from Indian political parties. Following the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Shiv Sena has also spoken out against the release of the Pakistani film.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey expressed his disapproval, questioning the need to release a Pakistani film in India. "... What is the need to release a Pakistani film in India? Do we not have artists in our country? Do we not make films here?... Why should we spend our hard-earned money on Pakistani films so that they earn money and use that money to sponsor terrorism against India... How can the government allow the release of a Pakistani film? When it is decided that Pakistan is a terrorist country and it doesn't want India to progress, then why do we have anything to do with them?..." Dubey told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, President of the MNS Cinema Wing, Ameya Khopkar, while speaking to ANI stated that they "will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India," and also urged people in other states to oppose the release as well. "This movie will not be released. Not just this movie, we will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India... If this happens, there will be a strong agitation," Khopkar told ANI.

"I also call the people and parties of other states to oppose it in their states. Our soldiers are dying at the borders and our cities are being attacked... Why do we need Pakistani actors here, don't we have enough talent here?" he added.

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India was put into effect after the Uri terror attack in 2016. In November 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artists from Pakistan to perform or work in India. Both Fawad and Mahira have earlier worked in Indian cinema.

Fawad was a part of films like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Khoobsurat'. Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees'.