Pak Actress Humaima Malick Reacts To Criticism On Kissing Scene With Emraan Hashmi: 'I'm Not Ashamed'

Actress Humaima Malick is well known for her work in Pakistani films and serials. She made her Bollywood debut with Raja Natwarlal opposite Emraan Hashmi. Known for his bold on-screen persona, Humaima had a kissing scene with Emraan in the film, which faced criticism and backlash from the Pakistani audience.

During an interview, Humaima Malick talked about the kissing scene and also addressed questions about 'how being a Pakistani actress she did that bold kissing scene'. Acknowledging the discomfort it caused for many of her fans back in Pakistan, speaking to Something Haute, she said, "Humaima ko hi kyu liya, if someone could have done it better, they would have taken them. Karne ko toh koi bhi kar saktha hai, how can they say, 'I did something bad'? I'm an artist, and as an actor, you play a character."

"So seduction aaisa nahi hai jiske liye mai ashamed hu is film mai. I'm not ashamed to have worked with Emraan Hashmi, kyuki mujhe tab ehsas nahi tha ki meri Pakistan ki avwam mujhse kaise ravaiya ikthar karegi. How Pakistani audiences would like me, like the way they see me in the daily drama, or would like someone who is intimidating. So I cannot decide that," she added.

Humaima emphasized that she viewed it purely as an artistic requirement for the character she portrayed and that it was important for the narrative of the film. The Jindo actress also lauded the actor Emraan and is grateful that she has worked with him. "I did a film with Emraan Hashmi, and I had fun, he is a nice human being," she concluded.

The crime thriller Raja Natwarlal was released in 2014. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around Raja (Emraan Hashmi), who cheats people to make quick money. He takes help from Yogi (Paresh Rawal) to make it up to Varda (Kay Kay Menon), a billionaire based in Cape Town, when he kills his best friend, Raghav (Deepak Tijori).

On the work front, Humaima was last seen in the 2022 film The Legend of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan. It is an adaptation and a soft reboot of the 1979 Lollywood film Maula Jatt. The action drama film directed and written by Bilal Lashari