Paanie Kashyap On Her Big Bollywood Debut Pyaar Hai Toh Hai, ‘I Have Butterflies In My Stomach’

Paanie Kashyap | Pic: Instagram/paaniekashyap

Paanie Kashyap is making her acting debut opposite Karan Hariharan (son of singer Hariharan) in the film Pyaar Hai Toh Hai. The movie is Directed by Pradeep R K Chaudhary. The Free Press Journal caught up with the newbie for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her background, Paanie shares, “I am a small town girl with dreams. Of course it was not easy for me as I was young and naïve. But I soon learnt the tricks of the trade in the world of Hindi cinema. I also realised that the biggest tool other than the confidence you have is the honing of professional skills. It was this realisation that paved my entry to theatre.”

She adds, “After being part of theatre workshops and theatre groups, I soon landed the lead role in Ashadh Ka Ek Din, a play written way back in 1958 by the legendary Mohan Rakesh.”

She approached every show as if it was her first appearance. It is said that the vista of theatre is bigger than the vista of the 70 MM screen too, armed by the reactions and critique of the live audiences of theatre production Paanie featured in a short film as well as the music video of Sajana. But she was chasing her debut film.

“Though a few offers did come my way, I did not green light the same, as my voice from within was telling me to wait,” she recalls. An aspiring actress gives several auditions and every audition brings hope and heartbreak too. However, after one such audition, the makers called her to inform that they had finally found the ‘Nimmo’ that they were looking for all this while. “Soon filming started and the film was titled Pyaar Hai Toh Hai. I have butterflies in my stomach as I eagerly await the film’s release on the silver screens on September 28,” she concludes.

