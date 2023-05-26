OTT Binge List: From Bhediya to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Hindi films & shows to watch online this weekend

This week's OTT release list is really a long one as a couple of web series are returning with their new seasons. Not just that, but Varun Dhawan's much-awaited film 'Bhediya' is also finally up for the audience to stream online, that too for free. Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', which has been creating waves on social media, can also be the perfect watch for the weekend. Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:
When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema
Director: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon
Story: The film tells the tale of a man who transforms into a werewolf to protect his beloved and a doctor who strives to help him out.
When and Where: Streaming now on Zee5
Director: Apoorv Singh Karki
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee
Story: 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is reportedly based on the 2013 rape of case of minor fought by PC Solanki against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video
Director: Ajay Devgn
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Amala Paul
Story: After 10 years of imprisonment, Bholaa is finally returning home to meet his daughter. But his journey is not simple as he faces a pathway full of dangerous obstacles, with death lurking around every corner.
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar
Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
Cast: Sachin Pilgaonkar, Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan
Story: The Chief Minister of Maharashtra has gone missing! It is now to be seen whether the old guard will return or will there be new players to jump in the power vacuum.
When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema
Director: Apoorva Lakhia
Cast: Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Kulkarni, Waluscha De Sousa, Freddy Daruwala, Ankur Bhatia
Story: The Prime Minister appoints a new RAW agent, Avantika Shroff, to defend the National Security when an airplane gets hijacked. Meanwhile, Riyaz Pathan discovers that Preeti is in danger and contacts Fawzia for a lead.
