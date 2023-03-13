e-Paper Get App
Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite, share emotional hug on stage; watch video

Harrison Ford had come to present the award to Everything Everywhere All at Once for Best Picture

Monday, March 13, 2023
Everything Everywhere All at Once fame Ke Huy Quan is elated as he won the Academy Award for best actor in a supporting role. He took home the Oscar on Monday for his critically acclaimed role as a doting husband in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Besides winning the Oscar, another emotional moment for Ke Huy Quan was reuniting with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Harrison Ford on stage.

For those unversed, Harrison Ford had come to present the final award to Everything Everywhere All at Once for Best Picture. Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford shared an emotional hug on stage.

Take a look at the video here:

Ke Huy Quan started his Hollywood journey as a child actor, making his feature film debut opposite Harrison Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 1984 adventure Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

During an interaction with an international entertainment portal, Harrison Ford had earlier said, "I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy. He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him."

Meanwhile, Ke Huy Quan became just the second performer of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. He has returned to the spotlight after nearly 40 years.

He became emotional while accepting the Oscar award. "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This -- this is the American dream," he said.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once premiered at 2022's SXSW to critical and commercial acclaim. At the box office, the film became the rare pandemic-era indie smash with $100 million globally.

