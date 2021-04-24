Oscars 2021: Here's a peek into the nominees, expected wins, and more

Glitz, glamour ‘n’ gumption… the big daddy of all awards, the Oscars 2021 will be held tomorrow — April 25 — and the excitement is indeed supremely high. In fact, the heady fervour in anticipation of the Oscars was seeded last month by the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, when they grandly announced the nominees and other details of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. But in a year plagued by the global pandemic, cinema lover’s expectations for a larger-than-life awards event like the Oscars — held all those pre-pandemic years with grandeur, pomp and show — veered rather low. However, the Oscars are happening… perhaps not at the same level of magnificence it used to operate on, but as the show’s producers — Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh announced — it will be held keeping all the COVID-19 safety protocols integrated throughout.

Coloured ‘n’ beautiful

So, let the show begin. In the past, the Oscars have at times been accused of being a little biased towards the ‘white’ community and excluding people of colour. However, this time, the Oscars have marched with the times and have been graciously varied and inclusive of people of colour. The nominees, from various races, colours and creeds, are refreshingly diverse, and if the said ‘diverse’ nominees do end up bagging the glitzy award, it will indeed be a milestone for the hitherto ‘white-washed’ awards.

This time, despite the pandemic woes, content has soared high, creativity has been on wings, while performances have touched a new level. And, the Oscars 2021 have bowed their heads to New Age films and diverse performers who have touched the soul, won hearts, and received ovations and applause.

Diverse nominees

Let’s look at some of the most noted nominees. For the Best Director category, the nominees are: David Fincher for Mank, Lee Isaac Chug for Minari, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round.

American drama, the much-acclaimed Nomadland has raised the ante to own the Best Film category, and is strongly tipped to be the winner. So, it is no wonder Chinese American Chloé Zhao, director of this much-appreciated drama, has been nominated in the Best Director category.