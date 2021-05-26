Operation Java review: A well-made, realistic crime thriller

The most-watched and popular TV serials are the ones showcasing investigations of real-life crimes solved by the police department. So, if you are addicted to that kind of content then Operation Java is a perfect choice for you. This is an anthology of interesting cases of cybercrimes solved by the officials with the help of two young interns.

The debut film of writer-director Tharun Moorthy, though its narrative remains uneven, the project rises above the routine as it prominently talks about cyber frauds along with pointing towards the educated unemployment widely prevalent in the country. It also works as a focused film quickly getting to the cases, with no songs or forced sub-plots, an excellent background score and impressive performances. Besides, the cases get you easily intrigued by talking about online film piracy, fake viral porn clips, nurses’ employment scam, murders, and more.

Another worth-mentioning merit of the film is the portrayal of police officials as mostly pleasing and helpful personalities breaking the conventional norm. They are eager to temporarily employ the youngsters, giving them a chance to prove their abilities and also feel helpless conveying the sad news. However, it’s the realistic culmination revealing a brutal reality of our society and economy (stating the facts) that makes Operation Java more than just a well-made, realistic crime thriller.

In addition, it also tries to warn us by informing, how today almost every investigation begins and gets solved with the help of our social networking accounts and mobile phones.

Title: Operation Java (Malayalam)

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Cast: Balu Varghese, Lukman, Irshad, Bina Pappu, Shine Tom Chacko, Vinayakan and more

Platform: Zee5

Rating : 3.5 stars