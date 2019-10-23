Oops! Janhvi Kapoor spotted wearing dupatta with price tag on

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been very candid about her appearances in public. Earlier when she was mocked for repeating outfits, she lashed out at trolls saying she hasn't earned that much to afford different clothes everyday.

Now, in a recent video shared on Instagram, Janhvi can be seen wearing a bright yellow salwar-suit and dupatta, heading to her car. However, what caught attention was the price tag, attached to the dupatta that was visible. Her fashion faux pas led to several reactions on social media.

One user wrote, “Bechari jaldi m tah nikalna bhool gyi", while another said “Her dupatta still has the tag on.” “She is carrying tag with her,” wondered another. “Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn’t have tag... that’s y,” wrote another.