'Only Had ₹500 In Bank': Anu Malik Opens Up On Financial Struggles Before Baazigar Success

Singer-composer Anu Malik is known for creating some superhit tracks for the films like Baazigar, Main Hoon Na, and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, and more. He recently spoke out how he got his first film Baazigar as a music composer while he had financial issues.

He revealed that he created the track for the film overnight, and half of the music was composed while he was recording it in the studio. Speaking about it in Vishal Malhotra's podcast, he said, "I was asked for a romantic track, and I was very excited since I was offered a film, and I was hungry for work. I just came out of a party in the hall and jumped, and I started running at the beach and while running, I started humming, 'Baazigar o baazigar, tu hai badha jaadugar.'

He went to reveal his financial condition during that time while he got his big project. "I went to my wife, and we had hand-to-mouth wali haalat, had no work, no money. In fact, I don't feel ashamed to say that I had only Rs 500 left in my account. I said, 'There is a possibility that I have been offered a film', and I remember she just caught my hand and said, 'Really?'," he recalled.

Malik also emphasised that his hunger for work made him run late night to an office just to showcase his creativity, and it landed him the best work of his time.

Anu has created memorable and hit songs across various genres. He rose to fame in the 1990s and has since then been a renowned name in the industry. Beyond his role as a composer, he has also served as a judge on various music reality shows. Anu last composed the music for Salman Khan's film Jaan-E-Mann in 2006.

On the personal front, Malik is married to Anjali Vasudev Bhat. The duo has two daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik.