'One could make a film about corrupt practices of Bollywood,' says Abhay Deol

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol has taken a dig at Bollywood, saying "one could make a film about the corrupt practices" prevailing in the film industry. Abhay penned his thoughts on Instagram while recalling the shoot of his 2012 release, "Shanghai", which revolves around the issue of corruption in politics.

"'Shanghai', released in 2012. A contemporary Indian take on the Greek novel 'Z' by author Vassilis Vassilikos. Directed by Dibakar Banerji this film puts systemic corruption in politics front and center, with devastating impact. Extremely relevant today. Looks like these days one could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood," he wrote.