Om Katare opens about his theatre group Yatri completing 42 years

Om Katare says, “Ek Tha Gadha was a satire and a musical too, relevant to the political scenario, it was entertaining with a social message too. Initially we performed several shows but later most of the actors started moving out, hence it was essential to move forward. Over the years we have presented plays of different subjects, but our main aim is to entertain, gone are the days of historical plays like Tughlaq, people spend money to be entertained. In 2008, we started presenting the comedy play Chinta Chod Chintamani and I am happy that we have more than 350 shows to our credit and now in our 13th year of this play we still have many invitations. The play follows the simple dictum ‘Stop Worrying Start Living’, adapted in Hindi by Ashish Dekke, Prem Nagar Ki Dagar, the original Marathi play is by Prof Vasant Kanetkar. The demand for today is undoubtedly comedies. Another comedy, which is the second hit play of Yatri is Ravan Leela in which the persona of Ravan is portrayed with modern comic touch.”

During the lockdown, Om Katare was quite busy with the Yatri YouTube channel that has been regularly presenting plays written by Acharya Chatur Sen and others.

Yatri also conducts play reading, storytelling and workshops for young actors and several shows, both online and offline. Om Katare is currently giving finishing touches to his new play, Second Innings, that explores the story as to how a senior citizen gets again married to get rid of loneliness but is still miserable.

Yatri Theatre Festival will have its last show today at Prithvi Theatre.

