Preeta Mathur Thakur of Ank theatre group talks about her journey, and more...

For Preeta Mathur, who has excelled in entertaining audiences for more than four decades, was 10-years-old when she had her first brush with acting. It was a ‘special appearance’ in a small skit put up to promote a government campaign. The rush of energy, excitement and the feeling of being alive ignited the passion for acting in Preeta. And, now in a career spanning over three decades, boasting of over 50 (and counting) memorable plays, Preeta has no intentions of slowing down. We caught up with the actor for a quick chat about her amazing theatre journey, working with her late husband and founder of Ank, Dinesh Thakur, to now heading the theatre group. Excerpts from the interview:

How would you describe your journey as a theatre actor? What was working with Dinesh Thakur like?

My father was against financing any formal training in acting, and he made it clear I must pursue acting with my own money. So I ended up acquiring an MBA degree. I came to Mumbai armed with a corporate job and a thirst for training and experience in acting. After three years of working with IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association), which opened my mind to all aspects of professional theatre and helped me with a keen sense of observation, I joined Dinesh Thakur’s theatre group, Ank. Dinesh ji was and always will be the quintessential ‘guru’. With Ank it was like going through drama school — every play opened new landscapes, views and perspectives with scope and space to examine it under Dinesh ji’s focused direction. Dinesh ji was gifted with an incredible vision when it came to drawing out an actor’s potential. Dinesh ji did not have any particular acting style, he just created very believable and relatable characters with depth. There were innumerable steps for growth.