Old Video Of Animal Actor Manjot Singh Saving A Girl From Committing Suicide Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video from 2019 of 'Animal' actor Manjot Singh saving a girl from committing suicide is going viral. Manjot rose to fame by essaying one of Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins in the film. However, way before he entered the acting arena, Manjot was pursuing his academics as a fourth-year BTech student at Sharda University in Greater Noida. It was during this time that he did a heroic act that saved the life of an 18-year-old girl.

Kudos! to brave #Sikh Manjot Singh Royal R/o Jammu who saved the life of a girl in his Sharda University Greater Noida. The girl was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the building. pic.twitter.com/O05u72FIwl — ®️aminder (Author Immaculate Thoughts) (@ramindersays) August 4, 2019

The girl, who was admitted to Sharda Hospital was sitting on the ledge of the second-floor terrace, attempting to jump after allegedly fighting with her mother. Manjot rushed to the spot and grabbed her arm in the nick of time. Two more people came in to help and the trio pulled up the girl to safety.

Manjot, who hails from Jammu told Hindustan Times that the girl threatened to jump if anyone got closer. She gave a deaf year to those counselling and requesting her to get back up. “I engaged her in a conversation and asked her if she was in trouble or if someone had scolded her. She said she had a tiff with her mother. I swiftly started moving towards her. As soon as I approached her, she jumped," said Manjot.

Following his act of bravery, Manjot was honoured by the Sikh Community in Delhi. Manjit Singh GK, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) assured to bear all the expenses of Manjot’s preparation for civil services exams.

Manjot Singh,23 yo boy doing https://t.co/9mkcPjvFIS saved life of girl who was attempting suicide in Sharda univ.Manjot do part time job as Bhangra coach to pay his fees. A group of sikh leaders promised to pay his coaching fees for civil services exam. pic.twitter.com/BjjhjIbYmA — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) August 3, 2019

Coming to ‘Animal’, the film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga hit the big screens on December 1. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. It made waves at the box office and is now in the works for a sequel.