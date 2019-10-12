Nushrat Bharucha is setting Instagram on fire with bikini pics from her beach vacation

‘Dream Girl’ actress Nushrat Bharucha is setting vacation goals in her recent Instagram post as she turned up a bikini girl on the beach. Nushrat had a gala time with her girl gang on her friend’s bachelorette in Thailand.
She always treat her fans with steamy and alluring pictures and once again she’s back with her bikini pictures. Theses bikini clad pictures are raising the temperature on the internet. She captioned,“Visor-Me” ♀” Take me backkkk girls!! ❤️
Nushrat is riding high on the success of her recent movie ‘Dream Girl’. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Turram Khan' with Rajkummar Rao and Mohammad Zeeshan. The film is slated to release on January 31st 2020.
