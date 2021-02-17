Nushrratt Bharuccha's music video 'Saiyaan Ji' gets 100 mn view on YouTube

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s recent music video, Saiyaan Ji, with Yo Yo Honey Singh has been making quite some noise ever since it released. Nushrratt says featuring in the video has been a special journey for her.

“Saiyaan Ji is extremely close to my heart being my first single music video ever with Honey sir. Saiyaan Ji is our fourth song together after Dil Chori, Care Ni Karda and Chote Chote Peg and with the song now crossing 100 million views, we have maintained our winning streak. I’m very very overwhelmed with all the love coming my way from the audiences. The fact that the song has become such a massive hit, is such an amazing hype for us,” she said.