Nushrratt Bharuccha's music video 'Saiyaan Ji' gets 100 mn view on YouTube

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s recent music video, Saiyaan Ji, with Yo Yo Honey Singh has been making quite some noise ever since it released. Nushrratt says featuring in the video has been a special journey for her.
“Saiyaan Ji is extremely close to my heart being my first single music video ever with Honey sir. Saiyaan Ji is our fourth song together after Dil Chori, Care Ni Karda and Chote Chote Peg and with the song now crossing 100 million views, we have maintained our winning streak. I’m very very overwhelmed with all the love coming my way from the audiences. The fact that the song has become such a massive hit, is such an amazing hype for us,” she said.
"The song is also special to me, as I shot for it right after the lockdown was lifted. That time, I was in the middle of promoting Chhalaang, and was running between one activity to another, but somehow we fixed up the dates and worked it out - even if it meant shooting for 18-18 hours a day. I'm just really really glad that all of it bore a fruitful outcome. We are all very elated with the result, that we delivered a blockbuster song," the actress added.
On the work front, Nushrratt will next be seen in Hurdang opposite Vijay Varma, Janhit Mein Jaari and Chhorii for which she was recently seen shooting.