Nupur Sanon to Shagun Pannu, 6 lesser-known sisters of Bollywood divas you never knew existed!

Bollywood celebs are often put in an awkward spot when their fame overshadows their siblings. Things can get competitive, but it is the love that keeps it all together. Lucky are those who have a sister to confide in and consider as their best friend. Our B-town divas may not get the best support from their contemporaries, but a loving sister has always had their back.
Shagun Pannu- Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu’s sister Shagun Pannu looks completely the opposite of her curly haired Didi. Shagun, who was rumoured to enter Bollywood like her sissy, refuted such rumours during a media interaction. However, taking a side road, the duo run an event management company together along with another partner. In an interview with a leading daily, Shagun was asked what she thought was Taapsee’s most annoying habit. Shagun replied saying that Taapsee likes to kiss her on the cheeks all the time.
Pia Sutaria- Tara Sutaria
Very few are aware that actress Tara Sutaria has a twin sister Pia. Although the sibling duo look worlds apart, Pia is nothing less than a stunning beauty. On a different route than her sister Tara, Pia is a ballet dance of great repute and heads the Ballet division of Ashley Lobo's famous dance school 'Danceworx' academy. Pia is also a former beauty pageant holder and an accomplished model. She can often been seen on the pages of popular lifestyle magazines.
Nupur Sanon- Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur recently shot a music video that features Akshay Kumar. The Sanon sisters have made a lot of media appearances together. Nupur has still managed to garner some limelight despite the fact that her sister is more famous than her. Nupur says Kriti is very protective of her, and acts like a mother. She told News18, "Whenever Kriti compliments me about something, she also gives me some kind of negative feedback, because she is very protective and she is also like my chhoti mummy."
Shaheen Bhatt- Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt recently opened up about her battle with depression. In a TV interview, Shaheen talked about her book “Never Been (Un)Happier”, in which she has articulated about her tryst with depression and how incidents during her childhood pushed her into that direction. Despite having a troubled childhood, Shaheen has always had her sister Alia by her side, whom she calls her ‘little flower’.
Rhea Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor’s younger sister Rhea Kapoor has taken the route towards fashion and producing films. Rhea rolled out films like Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding, all featuring Sonam. Rhea revealed on Koffee with Karan, how she works as an intermediary between her sister and father Anil Kapoor. She stated, how Anil comes to her and tells her to give a message to Sonam as he is scared to tell anything to Sonam as he feels her reaction can be violent.
Anisha Padukone- Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone’s younger sister Anisha is a professional golf player. Unlike her father Prakash who is a former badminton champion, and a sister who is one of the highest paid celebs in Bollywood, Anisha chose a different route altogether. Despite the difference in careers, the sisters have been each others’ backbone throughout.
