'Nuff said': Shahid Kapoor ecstatic over ‘Kabir Singh’ beating ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on Google in 2019

After becoming India's highest grossing Hindi film of the year, Shahid Kapoor's romantic-thriller 'Kabir Singh' topped the list of Google India's 2019 trends in the movies section.

Leaving behind biggies like 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Joker', the film became the most searched movie of the year on Google India and stood on the 4th position in the overall trend for 2019.

Reacting to the news, Shahid took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “"BOOM !! Nuf said"