NSFW! American Rapper Sukihana's ‘Masturbating’ Video Leaked On Twitter

On Wednesday morning, American rapper Sukihana took the internet by storm and her name was splashed all over social media. And in case you're wondering the reason behind this sudden trend, let us tell you that it was a private video of the rapper which went viral on Twitter, leaving netizens shocked and aghast.

A video of Sukihana masturbating got leaked on the microblogging site and within minutes, it was all over the web.

Netizens slammed the rapper and several of her fans even unfollowed her on social media after the video spread online like wildfire.

Read Also Video: Unruly Fans Throw Bracelets At Taylor Swift During Concert

Sukihana's private video leaked!

In the video, Sukihana was seen masturbating in front of a camera and getting herself to climax.

As per reports, the video seems to have leaked from her OnlyFans page, but the exact source is yet to be known.

The rapper and her team are yet to release an official statement about the entire incident, which has left her fans fuming. At present, she is not active on the microblogging site.

Read Also Oppenheimer To Feature Prolonged Full Nudity As Well As Sex Scenes

When Sukihana was kissed forcefully by YK Osiris

The buzz around Sukihana and her controversies had died down recently, until the new video surfaced. A few weeks ago, she was all over the news after rapper YK Osiris was seen kissing her forcefully.

Fans rallied by Sukihana's side and they demanded that Osiris issued an apology for the indecent act.

Post the controversy, Sukihana had announced that she has decided to take a break from Twitter.