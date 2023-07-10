Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles Robbed, Thieves Loot $1 Million Cash & Jewellery From LA Home: Report...

Renowned pop icon Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, reportedly fell victim to a burglary at her Los Angeles residence. According to several media reports, the perpetrators successfully stole a safe containing an estimated seven-figure sum of cash and valuable jewellery.

Beyoncé's mother was out of town when the robbery took place. It has also been said that $1 million (over Rs 8 crore) cash has been taken by the thieves.

Local authorities are investigating the burglary, interviewing neighbors and reviewing surveillance footage to gather leads. However, no significant leads have been identified until now and the means by which the thieves gained access to Tina's property remain unknown.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their children are currently on tour in Canada.

It may be mentioned that this isn't the first time Tina's house has been targeted. In April, a man was arrested for throwing rocks at her mailbox.

