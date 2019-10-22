Now you can dance on the same spot as Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

Joaquin Phoenix's latest outing 'Joker' is proving to be a winner. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is performing remarkably well at the box office worldwide. Among several iconic moments from the Todd Philips directorial, Arthur’s complete transition as Joker followed the dancing down steps, has caught attention of many.

The stairs in the film are located at Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx, in New York City. Fans are flocking the area that has now become a tourist favourite.

While some call the scene as the best thing ever happened in the movie, locals living nearby aren’t happy with the sudden influx of visitors.

Some even went on to say they can tax "anyone visiting the joker stairs," while there are others who encourage visitors that they carry a lot of cash, before heading there for a stroll.