 Not Shubman Gill, Is Sara Tendulkar Dating Khushpreet Singh Aulakh? Viral VIDEO Hints So
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Not Shubman Gill, Is Sara Tendulkar Dating Khushpreet Singh Aulakh? Viral VIDEO Hints So | Photo Via Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, was rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill. However, the duo has never confirmed or denied their relationship. In fact, she is often seen attending his cricket matches. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that states that Sara is dating Khushpreet Singh Aulakh and not Shubman Gill.

In the video, the duo can be seen attending several cricket matches together. Another clip shows Sara and Khushpreet spotted at the Jio World Plaza Event in Mumbai, leaving the venue together. Gill can also be seen in the video.

Check it out:

The video was shared by Shubman Gill's fan page with the caption, "Who else felt Sara & Khuspreet Singh dating." Not just that, the cricketer also liked the video, which reportedly added fuel to the dating rumours.

Netizens reacted to the video in the comments section. A user wrote, "Shubman is either diverting public focus or he's making fun of this reel by liking it." While another user added, "If he is not dating Sara...he could have just sai No...but he likes to confuse people by saying "maybe or maybe not." A third user commented, "Gill ne like kiya matlab confirm hogya ki sara Gill date nhi kar rhe the."

Who is Khushpreet Singh Aulakh?

Khushpreet Singh Aulakh is Shubman Gill's close friend. In 2022, he had posed a hilarious birthday wish for Shubman on social media which involved 'Sara.'

His caption read, “Happiest birthday to My Main Man , The OG , Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses , google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone@shubmangill.”

