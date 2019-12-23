Not dating, hard to believe: KL Rahul and rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty spotted at Mumbai airport, see pics

Cricketer KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend actor Athiya Shetty were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. And after looking at the pictures it's hard to believe that the two are not dating!
Athiya’s rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul is making headlines for a while now. While they’re yet to break silence on that, it can't be a mere co-incidence that the two were spotted minutes apart at the Mumbai airport.
This isn't the first time they have added fuel to the rumours. Their Instagram bonding is also proof that there's something cooking between the two. In November, KL Rahul wished Athiya on her birthday by posting a picture of the two sitting inside what looks like a coffee shop, engrossed in a conversation while Athiya flashes a big smile.
On the professional front, KL Rahul recieved appreciation for his performance in IND VS WI ODI series on Sunday.
Athiya was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor.
