Not dating, hard to believe: KL Rahul and rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty spotted at Mumbai airport, see pics

Cricketer KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend actor Athiya Shetty were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. And after looking at the pictures it's hard to believe that the two are not dating!

Athiya’s rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul is making headlines for a while now. While they’re yet to break silence on that, it can't be a mere co-incidence that the two were spotted minutes apart at the Mumbai airport.