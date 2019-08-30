Athiya Shetty dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul? Instagram has proof

In no time, Vikram teased the actress by commenting on the post which read, "You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ?????"

His next comment on the same post read, "I will complain to the UMPIRE !! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone ... it’s back to the pavilion !!!"

Athiya replied with just one comment, stating, "TIME to block you!"

Fans are speculating if KL means KL Rahul.

Athiya, who is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015's "Hero". She is awaiting the release of her next "Motichoor Chaknachoor", and said the film is expected to hit the screens "in the next couple of months". The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her brother Ahan is also set to enter the film industry with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".