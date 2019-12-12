Not 'Baahubali', but this movie leads in top 10 highest grossing Indian films of the decade

Bollywood has witnessed an immense growth in competition at the box office since past few years. From films breaking records of reaching Rs 500 crore clubs to making it till Rs 2000 crores, especially the second half of this decade, from the year 2010 onwards, has the highest grossing movies of all times.

From Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' to Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', here are the top 10 highest grossing movies of this decade:

Dangal

Celebrating a father's hardwork, grit and love behind uplifting his daughters in a world made for men, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was the highest grossing movie of this decade. Earning Rs 2,024 crore worldwide, the movie was inspired by the life Mahaveer Phogat and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra respectively. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released on 23 December, 2016.