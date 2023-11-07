Noida Police Issue Summons To Elvish Yadav For Questioning In Snake Venom Supplying Case

Elvish Yadav |

New Delhi: The Noida Police on Tuesday (November 11) issued summons to YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Elvish Yadav, for questioning in the case of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Gurugram and Noida. Along with the summon, the Noida Police has also appealed in the court for the police custody remand of the five people arrested in the case so far.

Earlier, a few police officers were reported to have faced action by the department over their alleged inaction in connection with the case in which Elvish Yadav is an accused.

A case had been registered against Elvish Yadav after the complainant belonging to the NGO claimed to have laid bare his involvement in the snake venom supplying case and registered a complaint with the police.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case.

Based on information received from the NGO People for Animals, which is associated with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation on Friday (November 3) and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket.

However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation. In response, Maneka Gandhi stated that her NGO's investigation began with Elvish, who then provided contacts for his agents involved in snake venom activities.

A few days back, Elvish also threatened to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. In one of his recent vlogs, Elvish blamed the politician for ruining his image. He also stated that the truth will be out very soon.

Elvish rose to fame after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 which was hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After lifting the winner's trophy, Elvish appeared in the music video 'Hum Toh Deewane,' alongside model-actress Urvashi Rautela.

He is all set to enter the reality show Temptation Island as a special guest.

