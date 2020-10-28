'No one has seen me in such a character,' Says Pulkit Samrat about 'Taish'

“Taish” missed a theatrical release owing to COVID-19 pandemic and is releasing digitally. Comment.

We wanted and also waited for 'Taish' to release in theatres. But, owing to the lockdown it could not happen. We are fortunate that it is now releasing on ZEE5. 'Taish” is premiering in two formats: Film and web series. The storytelling is different. Director Bejoy Nambiar has magically edited it and we are looking forward to the release of both the formats.

What is the film about? Tell us a bit your character.

As the tag line of Taish says: Anything for family...If our family member face problems, you can go to any extent to protect them. It could be something that you may have not done in your life ever before. In 'Taish' my character makes sure that I go to any extent to help my family.

You are excited you are taking revenge in Taish and not a victim of revenge?

Actually, I got excited during the narration itself. No one has seen me in such a character...I’m taking revenge in the movie. I'm the one who is seen in rage and Taish. In fact, all characters in the film are handling this Taish in their own ways. All have different expressions. This movie, at a deeper level, is how these characters are woven together. Every character has different shades of life. The screenplay, too, is very interesting. It has been written very well by Bejoy Nambiar and it has been done for the first time.

'Haathi Mere Saathi' is also releasing in theatres soon...

When we learnt about the release of Haathi mere Saathi' we were in seventh heaven. The film is a trilingual, shot simultaneously in three languages. I have participated in the Hindi version; Vishnu Vishal does the Tamil and the Telugu version. The release date has been fixed for January 15, 2021. We were waiting for the theatrical release, and it is going to be a fantastic experience. I am very happy to collaborate with Rana Daggubati and Prabhu Sir (Solomon) for this film.

Tell us about your character in 'Haathi Mere Saathi'. Is it similar to Rajesh Khanna’s film?

My character and that of late actor Rajesh Khanna's have a few similarities: He looked after the elephant and I too take care of the elephants; like him I am very fond of elephants. But, the story is based on forest conservation. It’s very different from the yesteryear's film.

Will Pulkit own the Makar Sankranti and Onam festivals as release dates for his future films? Since 'Haathi Mere Saathi' is releasing on Jan 15?

I don’t know… asking such a query is a huge thing as well a compliment for the team. But I’m excited to be a part of the team that brings the film to this position. I cannot do anything all by myself' as I said it’s team work...they have passion, resources and capabilities for doing it for everybody in the film. Really happy and feel blessed.