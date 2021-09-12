No Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Salman Khan having second thoughts about future projects

Tinseltown is rife with rumours that Salman Khan is rethinking the trajectory of his upcoming movie choices. If the grapevine is to be believed, Bhai may not be going ahead with the project he had tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Initially, the industry was abuzz with rumours that the film's title was going to be changed. However, now one hears of the entire project being scrapped!

ALSO READ Salman Khan roped in for a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan-starter Oonchai

The reason? A birdie whispers, the debacle of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai! A source in the know spills the beans, “The picture of false bravado that Salman projects in public is not what he feels. In truth, the response to Radhe has shaken up Salman as much as the failure of Zero stunned Shah Rukh (Khan). Salman is not in a hurry to start another project. The ominously titled Antim maybe Salman’s only release in 2022 followed by Tiger 3 in 2023.”

Advertisement

Antim is a project Salman undertook to promote his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. It is an extended cameo. Ironically, Salman had chosen Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Insha Allah for Eid 2020. Apparently, there was no script when the announcement for Radhe was made.

ALSO READ FPJ Exclusive: Salman Khan hosts private screening of Antim for his staff

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:00 AM IST