Watch: 'Vighnaharta' song from 'Antim' featuring Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma out

A day after sharing an intriguing teaser of 'Vighnaharta', the makers of 'Antim: The Final Truth' officially released the full song on Thursday, a day before the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav.

'Vighnaharta', featuring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Varun Dhawan, captures the essence and the grandeur of Ganpati celebrations.

The festive song has been released just in time for people to rejoice and the trio of Salman, Aayush and Varun look fantastic on screen.

The song, which is high on energy, also gives a glimpse of the fight scenes between the two lead actors.

At the same time, the song is a window into the film for which the anticipation is already on a high.

"ANTIM ki shuruaat BAPPA ke Aashirwad ke saath. #Vighnaharta Song Out Now," Salman wrote on Instagram.

Aayush also shared the song on social media and wrote, "Bappa ke aashirvaad se hogi, ANTIM ki Shuruaat… Ganpati Bappa Morya."

'Vighnaharta' is sung by Ajay Gogavale and music of the song is given by Hitesh Modak. On the other hand, the lyrics of the song 'Vighnaharta' is penned by Vaibhav Joshi.

While Salman will be seen in a full-fledged Sikh avatar in the film, Aayush has undergone an impressive transformtion for the role which is bound to leave the audience stunned. Aayush looks hotter and fitter than ever.

'Antim - The Final Truth' is a Salman Khan Films Production, which marks the first ever onscreen collaboration between Salman and Aayush where the two play the lead roles. While Salman essays the role of a cop, Aayush plays a gangster called Rahulya.

The film is being helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and ever since it was announced, the buzz around the film has been tremendous.

With the final shoot completed in the second week of July, Salman had held a private screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth', for the members of his staff at his Panvel farmhouse in the third week of July.

The film also stars Pragya Jaisal, Mahima Makwana and Jisshu Sengupta, and is an official remake of the Marathi film, 'Mulshi Pattern'.

'Antim' has been shot during the pandemic and is one of the fastest movies Salman has completed.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:46 PM IST