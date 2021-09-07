Salman Khan roped in for a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan-starter Oonchai

He had done it for Vivah and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and now, once again Sooraj Barjatya has chosen to cast other stars instead of his favourite Salman Khan for the lead role in his upcoming directorial venture Oonchai. However, according to the grapevine, Salman's fans are in for a special treat. The director has roped in bhai for an important cameo in the upcoming movie.

The lead actors of the film are Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher who will be seen playing best friends for life. One of the film's lead actors confirmed the news, “Salman ke bina Sooraj dhal jaati hai. (Without Salman Sooraj won’t be happy).”

A source in the know also rubbished reports that Boman Irani was to join the cast. “The two friends are played by Bachchan saab and Anupamji. Whether Boman was approached at all or was it just media speculation, we don’t know,” the source said.

Oonchai marks a departure for Sooraj from his vast cast and family dramas. The film is character-driven and will focus on the ups and downs of the friendship between the two leads. While Anupam is no stranger to Barjatya’s cinema, Oonchai is Bachchan's first collaboration with the director. Sooraj has not directed a film since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

