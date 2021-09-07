e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:36 PM IST

Salman Khan roped in for a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan-starter Oonchai

The Radhe actor has agreed to do a special role in Sooraj Barjatya's next
Subhash K Jha
Advertisement

He had done it for Vivah and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and now, once again Sooraj Barjatya has chosen to cast other stars instead of his favourite Salman Khan for the lead role in his upcoming directorial venture Oonchai. However, according to the grapevine, Salman's fans are in for a special treat. The director has roped in bhai for an important cameo in the upcoming movie.

ALSO READ

Salman Khan’s towel from ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ sold at Rs 1.42 lakh: Report

The lead actors of the film are Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher who will be seen playing best friends for life. One of the film's lead actors confirmed the news, “Salman ke bina Sooraj dhal jaati hai. (Without Salman Sooraj won’t be happy).”

A source in the know also rubbished reports that Boman Irani was to join the cast. “The two friends are played by Bachchan saab and Anupamji. Whether Boman was approached at all or was it just media speculation, we don’t know,” the source said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Tiger 3' BTS Pictures Leaked: Salman Khan poses with fans as he shoots with Katrina Kaif in Russia

Oonchai marks a departure for Sooraj from his vast cast and family dramas. The film is character-driven and will focus on the ups and downs of the friendship between the two leads. While Anupam is no stranger to Barjatya’s cinema, Oonchai is Bachchan's first collaboration with the director. Sooraj has not directed a film since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

ALSO READ

Watch: Netizens laud CISF officer for stopping Salman Khan at Mumbai airport while heading for...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal