Nitin Desai's Close Friend Reveals He Was Pressurised; Seeks Support From Government

Art director Nitin Desai’s sudden demise has left an indelible void in the hearts of his loved ones. Desai, who tragically took his life on August 2, had been grappling with financial turmoil and the burden of loan repayment.

Nitin Kulkarni, a close associate of Desai, has come forward with startling revelations about the circumstances leading to the artist's untimely death.

Kulkarni disclosed that Desai had been under immense pressure from a finance company, pressuring him for the repayment of a loan. The mounting strain became unbearable for Desai, eventually culminating in the fateful decision he made.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

In a close conversation with a reputed entertainment portal, Kulkarni revealed, "I am actively seeking a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar to seek assistance for Nitin Desai's wife. She is one of the directors of the studio and should not be subjected to further torment and pressure from the lending company, nor bear the studio's liabilities."

Kulkarni added, "Coincidentally, Desai's birthday fell on August 6. Despite his wife and daughter's wishes to celebrate, he expressed his reluctance this year. Little did anyone anticipate that forgoing the celebration would lead to such a tragic outcome." Kulkarni, who had a long-standing collaboration with Desai, disclosed that he returned from Delhi on the day Desai took his life, having made a final effort to salvage the studio.

COMPANIES CLAIM 'THERE WASN'T ANY PRESSURE' ON DESAI

Amidst these revelations, authorities are taking action. The police have registered a case against four officials from Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, the finance company involved, who were subjected to questioning on Tuesday.

Subsequent inquiries are scheduled for Friday. Initial investigations have unveiled that the documentation related to the loans acquired by Desai was insufficient and inadequate.

Authorities have instructed the officials to provide the necessary additional documents during the upcoming session.

During the extensive eight-and-a-half-hour interrogation on Tuesday, the company officials steadfastly maintained that no inappropriate pressure was exerted on Desai regarding his loans.

