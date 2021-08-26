Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album sued for promoting child pornography

Spencer Elden, who as a baby appeared on the cover of Nirvana's album, Nevermind, is suing the band for child pornography. Elden, who is 30-years-old today, has filed a lawsuit ahead of the album's 30th anniversary, for using his nude baby image for the cover. Elden, in his lawsuit claims, he will suffer “lifelong damages” because of the members of the band — Dave Grohl, Chad Channing, Krist Novoselic and the late Kurt Cobain, reports usatoday.com.

Elden puts the blame on Cobain for purposefully putting his nude image as a baby with his genitals showing on the cover of the album thus promoting "commercial child pornography". “Defendants used child pornography depicting Spencer as an essential element of a record promotion scheme commonly utilized in the music industry to get attention, wherein album covers posed children in a sexually provocative manner to gain notoriety, drive sales, and garner media attention, and critical reviews,” the lawsuit claims according to usatoday.com.

Elden is asking for $150,000 from each of the 17 defendants, including the band members, mentioned in the suit.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:00 AM IST