Nick Jonas sings Maan Meri Jaan in Hindi, drops recreated version of King's superhit song

American singer and global star Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas on Friday dropped Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), his first collaboration with hip-hop artist King.

It may be noted that King's original version titled Maan Meri Jaan was a big hit on the internet upon its release in 2022.

Nick Jonas sings in Hindi

In the recreated version, Nick sings in English and towards the end of the over 3-minute-long song, he also sings the hook line, Maan Meri Jaan, in Hindi. Nick has also penned the English lyrics of the song along with David Arkwright, King, Miranda Glory, Natania Lalwani, and Paris Carney.

The Hindi lyrics, sung by King, remain the same in the recreated version.

Here's the audio version of the song:

Earlier today, Nick also shared a video from the song recording studio in which he can be seen singing the Hindi lyrics of the song. Along with the video, he wrote, "Let’s get it! ”Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” with @ifeelking is out now."

King was quick to react to the video. He wrote in the comments section, " TODAY IS THE DAY ILL NEVER FORGET🔥🤧 thanks brother ♥️ everytime i’m listening to this.. 100% goosebumps 🔥🤌🏽 let’s goooo."

Maan Meri Jaan was released on YouTube in 2022 and it garnered amazing feedback from the audience. It became a viral sensation in no time. It also went viral on Instagram Reels.

King is considered among the most desired artists in India for the last three years. He released the track ‘Maan Meri Jaan' in 2022 as a part of his album Champagne Talks which had eight songs in total.

The song has exceeded over 8 million views on YouTube so far.