Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' mushy moments at Las Vegas concert

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sent temperature soaring with their latest pictures on social media

Nick performed on stage in Las Vegas and sent the crowd into a tizzy

PeeCee cheered for her husband as one doting wife

She was even seen dancing near the stage as Nick performed some of his best numbers

Both Priyanka and Nick twinned in black from head to toe

Nick also shared a picture of himself engrossed in playing a piano

Nick captioned the post with PeeCee as "Vegas with you"

