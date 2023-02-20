Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' mushy moments at Las Vegas concert

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sent temperature soaring with their latest pictures on social media
Nick performed on stage in Las Vegas and sent the crowd into a tizzy
PeeCee cheered for her husband as one doting wife
She was even seen dancing near the stage as Nick performed some of his best numbers
Both Priyanka and Nick twinned in black from head to toe
Nick also shared a picture of himself engrossed in playing a piano
Nick captioned the post with PeeCee as "Vegas with you"
Thanks For Reading!