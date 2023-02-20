Shehnaaz Gill raises glam quotient with her unique look

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023
Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill took the internet by storm as she shared pictures of her unique glam look
Shehnaaz posed for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently
She looked stunning in floral bikini top and light pink satin shorts
Shehnaaz tied her hair in a messy bun and completed her look with a multi-colour floral jacket
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
She was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh
