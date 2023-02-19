Photos: Sanjay Dutt steps out for Sunday lunch with Maanayata, kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday stepped out for lunch with his wife Maanayata and kids

Photos by Varinder Chawla

He was spotted with his family outside a restaurant in Bandra

The family posed for paparazzi as they left the restaurant

Sanjay and Maanayata twinned in green outfits

On the other hand, their kids Shahraan and Iqra twinned in white t-shirts

Sanjay and Maanayata celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this month

On the work front, Sanjay will be seen in films like Ghudchadi and Leo. He also announced an untitled film with Arshad Warsi

