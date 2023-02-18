Hina Khan's sultry beach vacay, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 18, 2023

Actress Hina Khan recently jetted off to Maldives for an exotic vacay

She was accompanied by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Hina was seen rocking some of the most stylish outfits on the archipelago

She even posed with a surfing board and by the looks of it, she definitely had a ball time

Hina exuded mermaid vibes in a floral beach dress

She also flaunted her curves in a white swimsuit

Hina raised the temperature as she took a dip in the blue sea

"Peace and Quiet," she captioned the photos

Thanks For Reading!

