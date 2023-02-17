Paparazzi Pics: Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor and other celebs spotted

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Feb 17 as they stepped out in the city to fulfill their personal or professional work

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actress Soha Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shalin Bhanot got papped at Mumbai airport

Neha Sharma was seen outside her gym

Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar to seek blessings as his film Shehzada hit the theatres

Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was spotted amid a shoot

Malaika Arora was spotted during a shoot in Goregaon

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was spotted with her boyfriend Arslan Goni outside a salon in Bandra

Zahir Iqbal was seen at Baba Siddiqui's mother's funeral

