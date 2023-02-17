Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple as Shehzada releases, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings as Shehzada released in theatres

Photos by Varinder Chawla

He was spotted in off-white kurta and pyjama

Kartik visits the famous temple on the release day of his every film

Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sunny Hinduja among others

The film has managed to receive positive response from the audience and film critics

Shehzada marks Kriti and Kartik's second collaboration after 'Luka Chuppi'

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role

The Hindi remake is helmed by Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Aashiqui 3, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan's untitled next

