Nick Jonas shares first character poster from 'Jumanji: Next Level'

After releasing the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Jumanji: The Next Level', singer Nick Jonas piqued the curiosity of his fans by sharing his character poster from the film.

The 27-year-old member of the famous boy band 'Jonas Brother's' will be seen playing the role of Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough in the film.

In the poster, the 'Sucker' crooner can be seen in his casuals, wearing an olive green shirt along with a brown leather jacket.

"Ready for the next level (and the next round of margaritas). Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough returns in #JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL, in theatres December 13," he captioned the poster on Instagram.

As soon as the singer shared the poster on social media, his wife and global sensation Priyanka Chopra was the first one to comment.

"Serve!" she wrote.

The verified account of 'Jumanji' movie also took the comment section and wrote, "Save us one pls."