Nick Jonas Runs Off Stage, Gestures Security After Laser Aimed At His Forehead During Prague Concert (VIDEO)

Singer Nick Jonas is currently busy with his ongoing world tour and on Tuesday (October 15) he performed at Prague with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. Several pictures and videos from their concert have been doing the rounds on social media. However, an unusual video has also surfaced in which Nick is seen running off stage after a laser was aimed at him.

In the now-viral video, Nick is seen on stage during his performance, however, he ran off soon after the laser was aimed at his forehead. The singer also gestured 'time out' to the security officials. His brothers as well as the band also left the stage.

Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) and those who attended the concert claimed that the artists came back and continued to perform. Some also said that the person was asked to leave the venue.

Momento em que Nick sai correndo do palco hoje (15/10), em Prague.



Como mencionamos anteriormente, o motivo foi que alguém estava apontando um laser para ele. Nick se sentiu mal, e os meninos fizeram uma pequena pausa. Após isso, o show continuou, e tudo está bem. 💚 pic.twitter.com/fgmSyO9OzI — Jonas Nation (@brjonasnation) October 15, 2024

Fans react on social media

Soon after the visuals surfaced, netizens questioned the Jonas Brothers' security. A user asked, "Why would point a laser at Nick in the first place you got him and the rest scared. From what I read they stopped the for a few mins because of this, that is why he said time out and ran so fast off the stage. Do you not have any decency?? You don’t just point a laser at his head."

Another fan wrote on X, "Whoever pointed that laser at @nickjonas head wtf is wrong with you?! This picture is not mine credit to original photographer! Nick I really hope you’re okay."

"Nick Jonas had to run off the stage during the Jonas Brothers show in Prague because a laser was being pointed at him; the band plus Kevin and Joe soon left the stage too 😮😮😮😮😮 #NickJonas #JonasBrothers #Concert," wrote another fan.

[UPDATES FROM PRAGUE]



Apparently, someone pointed a ‘laser’ at Nick, so he started to feel bad.



They came back on stage and are singing “BB Good”.#TheTour #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/LBkgA1dS1V — Central Jonas Brothers Portugal (@centraljonaspt) October 15, 2024

Some users called the incident 'scary' and 'horrifying'. "People have gotten way too comfortable throwing things at the boys and now someone points a laser at nick? really hope they’re all okay because that was so scary," a fan commented.

"God forbid if something serious happened not only to him but everyone else’s lives could have been at serious risk the video of Nick running off stage is horrifying do not bring lasers to concerts do not be irresponsible have some decency & respect that should have never happened," another user wrote.

An angry fan said, "Whoever pointed a laser pointer or whatever it was at Nick mid-show deserves jail time. He looked utterly terrified. I can’t imagine how everyone else in that venue felt seeing him running and the security and everything else. That’s so scary."