 New Year 2024: Deepika Padukone Bids Adieu To A Fruitful 2023
New Year 2024: Deepika Padukone Bids Adieu To A Fruitful 2023

The actress has tasted professional success with double success in Pathaan and Jawan

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

One of Indian cinema's most celebrated and recognised faces globally, Deepika Padukone has had an eventful 2023 with the success of her films Pathaan and Jawan. She also successfully completed filming for Kalki 2898 AD and Fighter. As the world embraces a brand new year ahead, the actress took to her Instagram to post her year-ender reel, reflecting upon how the year gone by treated her.

