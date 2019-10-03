New 'Womaniya' version in 'Saand Ki Aankh' celebrates womanhood

In the last ten years, Bollywood has seen some of the best films made on the emancipation of women. Arriving soon in theatres, as the crowning glory of them all is Saand Ki Aankh. While the trailer of the upcoming movie has arrested the attention of viewers, its music gradually emerges as a power-packed album. One such fun and spirited song to have just been released from it is ‘Womaniya’. Voiced by Vishal Dadlani, composed by Vishal Mishra and penned by Raj Shekhar, the upbeat number has also been cut into the trailer of the film.

Composer Vishal Mishra says, “When I first composed Womaniya, we knew that something special has happened. I could visualize the final result. Now when I listen to the recorded track, I get goosebumps. I can’t wait for people to feel the energy, exuberance, and power of the song. I am so glad that Vishal Dadlani has sung it so beautifully. It has been a beautiful process and I am eager to know the reaction of the listeners when it hits their playlist.”