Taapsee Pannu, Rangoli Chandel have a heated argument over 'Saand Ki Aankh' casting on Twitter

"Or these lovely allegations and questions are reserved only for us??? Well even if it is... we thank you from the bottom of our heart for noticing our little effort to bring to you something new, something different, something you all want to comment on, something you all want to attach yourself to, be it in any way, and something that attracted your attention. After all cinema is also about thought.

"Let's keep the discussion going and hope your questions will be answered and doubts will be cleared this Diwali kyuki hum toh aa rahe hain iss baar pataake nahi goliyaan barsaane. Thank you for all the love and attention you have bestowed upon our small film with BIG heart!"

When we congratulated Taapsee on her well thought-out comments on ageism she informed: "I really was trying to stay away from saying much, but after a point I thought when my hard work and efforts are being questioned, so I need to stand by my own self."

A couple of years ago Neena Gupta had tweeted asking directors to give her roles as she was jobless. Sixty-plus veteran Shabana Azmi, however, feels there is no shortage of opportunities for actresses her age. "You just need to be at the right place at the right time."

As for younger actresses like Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, playing older women, way back in 1969 Sharmila Tagore played Rajesh Khanna's mother in "Aradhana".