e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNew mommy Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

New mommy Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna was also offered to headline the 2019 Halftime show but she had turned it down

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

Pop star Rihanna will perform at the coveted Super Bowl half-time show in February 2023.

The National Football League (NFL) made the announcement on Sunday along with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music.

Rihanna, 34, also shared the news on her social media channels by posting a photo of her holding up an NFL football.

According to entertainment news portal Deadline, speculation about Rihanna has been going around since last week, when the NFL announced that Apple Music would become the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show beginning in 2023.

Read Also
New mom Rihanna cleans up restaurant along with staff after a girls' night out
article-image

The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on 12 February 2023. After years of Pepsi's sponsorship, the upcoming half-time show will be sponsored by Apple Music.

Rihanna was also offered to headline the 2019 Halftime show but turned down the offer in a decision to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had protested police brutality against Black people and minorities by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

RECENT STORIES

New mommy Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

New mommy Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding Guest List: Judi Dench, Gerard Butler, among other Hollywood stars to...

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding Guest List: Judi Dench, Gerard Butler, among other Hollywood stars to...

Tushar Kalia wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', gets Rs 20 lakh and brand new car as prize

Tushar Kalia wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', gets Rs 20 lakh and brand new car as prize

Manushi Chhillar opens up on 'Tehran': 'Every day feels like my first day on set'

Manushi Chhillar opens up on 'Tehran': 'Every day feels like my first day on set'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas lock lips on stage at Global Citizen Festival

Watch: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas lock lips on stage at Global Citizen Festival