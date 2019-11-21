Never asked makers of 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any shots, says CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi

New Delhi: Central Board of Film Certification has denied ordering the makers of Christian Bale-starrer 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any scenes from the film.

CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi on Wednesday said that the board "never asked the makers of Ford v Ferrari to blur any shots in the film".

Joshi also expressed his disappointment "with those who propagated false news" that "CBFC has asked for blurring shots" in the James Mangold directorial also starring Matt Damon.

Clarifying further about the blurred scenes in the film, the Joshi in a statement said that it "was done voluntarily by the makers and has nothing to do with CBFC".

"To mindlessly assume, comment and attempt to drag into controversy without any substantiation is disappointing and uncalled for. Especially so when CBFC as a responsible organisation over the last years has worked sincerely to ensure that a fine and fair balance is maintained," CBFC chief said in the statement.

The chairperson and the board also urged people to not drag them into such "manufactured controversies".

"I hope with this clarification that the discerning people or audience would see through the motivated attempts to drag CBFC into manufactured controversies. In future, would suggest and request that this kind of shallow reporting and reactions are refrained from," concluded the statement.

The CBFC chief's statement comes days after some quarters of media reported that the images of alcohol bottles and glasses containing alcohol have been reportedly blurred in the action film on the direction of the film board.