Farhan Akhtar fumes over bizarre Indian censorship in ‘Ford V Ferrari’

It seems like the Central Board of Film Certification will not be giving good films a breather. In a bizarre incident the CBFC has pixelated a scene in Christian Bale-Matt Damon-starrer, Ford v Ferrari.
According to reports, the CBFC has asked the makers to blur out pictures of alcohol bottles and glasses containing alcohol from the frame.
Bollywood actor-producer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar called out this move by the censor board and wrote, “The day is not far when they’ll just have the script read out in theatres. Why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent who can’t think for him/herself or tell right from wrong is beyond me!!”
Ford V Ferrari is set against the backdrop of the battle between automobile makers Ford and Ferrari in the 1960 as they fought it out to get the top crown at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The James Mangold entertainer follows teams of engineers and designers led by visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale) to explore themes like male bonding and rivalry, as the designers from Ford try to build a race car that can beat the legendary Ferrari. The effort transformed the whole world of racing.
The 20th Century Fox film will release in India on November 15.
