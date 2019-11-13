Farhan Akhtar fumes over bizarre Indian censorship in ‘Ford V Ferrari’

It seems like the Central Board of Film Certification will not be giving good films a breather. In a bizarre incident the CBFC has pixelated a scene in Christian Bale-Matt Damon-starrer, Ford v Ferrari.

According to reports, the CBFC has asked the makers to blur out pictures of alcohol bottles and glasses containing alcohol from the frame.

Bollywood actor-producer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar called out this move by the censor board and wrote, “The day is not far when they’ll just have the script read out in theatres. Why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent who can’t think for him/herself or tell right from wrong is beyond me!!”